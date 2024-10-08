PoliTemps Helps Employers and Job Seekers Prepare for Shift in Nation's Capital

Expects 2024 Elections and Technology to Result in Changing Client Priorities and Talent Shift

Growing Roster of Washington Lobbyists, Non-Profits, Companies and Consultants Validates Staffing Agency's Track Record of Success

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "With an anticipated divided government and a fresh occupant in the White House, it will be new territory for job seekers and employers in Washington," says Chris Jones, President of PoliTemps, the nation's premier non-partisan political staffing agency.

Jones expects at least 5,000 campaign and Capitol Hill staffers to be out of work come November 6th and many will make their way to and from Washington in search of new opportunities.

With new technologies such as AI being incorporated into the hiring process and a historically low unemployment rate, there are challenges for workers, says Jones.

The nature of hiring, vetting, and screening employees – and the workplace overall – has inevitably changed, some say for the better. We believe it will be a good year for hiring – if you're skilled and eager to learn new technologies.

"Between the presidential, congressional, gubernatorial, Super PACs and senate campaigns, resumés will be flying fast toward DC," says Jones. "There will be opportunities here, in the private sector, or a brand-new White House or a slightly altered Congress."

"When a new party takes control of legislative bodies, it usually affects our business — and for the better," Jones says. "For one, we get an influx of qualified, politically-savvy applicants from all around the country who see it as a chance to break into the big leagues in Washington. New players and leaders in Congress and the Executive Branch also force lobbyists and special interests to refocus priorities and strategies, and that means more client activity. We're getting ready for to make Washington, DC work again."

Jones is quick to note that out of setbacks come triumphs in life, and his business is proof of that. Years ago, Jones found himself on the losing end of a political battle and unemployed as a result. He had been a campaign staffer for well-known Governor Ann Richards in Austin, Texas, who lost her re-election bid to George W. Bush. But Jones wouldn't be defeated. He reflected on the experience, licked his wounds, came to Washington, and founded PoliTemps.

Now, PoliTemps is marking its 7th Presidential election cycle, and Jones finds himself positioned to benefit from wins or losses on either side of the political aisle.

Having weathered numerous campaign cycles, September 11th, the boom and bust of the dot.com era, a recession, a divided government, a pandemic, and new technologies on the rise, Jones has built PoliTemps into a company focused on delivering value to clients and job candidates no matter which party is in control.

