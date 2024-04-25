Political Climate Podcast Relaunches with Hosts Julia Pyper, Emily Domenech, and Brandon Hurlbut

Biweekly podcast sponsored by Boundary Stone Partners and produced by Latitude Media dives into energy and climate policy and politics.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latitude Media and Boundary Stone Partners announced the relaunch of the Political Climate podcast , delivering an insider's view on the most pressing policy questions in energy and climate. Through biweekly analysis and debate, the podcast explores the nuances of how policy and politics shape the energy transition in the U.S. and around the world. Political Climate goes beyond partisan echo chambers to bring listeners insider scoops and authentic conversations with voices from across the political spectrum – all with a healthy dose of wit.

"The November elections will have a consequential impact on how the U.S. government continues implementing the historic climate policies," said co-host Brandon Hurlbut. "I am excited to bring insights on climate politics and policy from both sides of the aisle to our listeners during this critical year."

Tune in every other Friday for the latest takes from hosts Julia Pyper, Emily Domenech, and Brandon Hurlbut. Available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Political Climate is produced by Latitude Media in partnership with Boundary Stone Partners.

"We're here to have a constructive debate on energy and climate while bringing listeners firsthand knowledge of how these decisions get made," said Julia Pyper, co-host of Political Climate and vice president of public affairs at GoodLeap. "It's informative and actionable information on topics that will truly shape the future of the nation."

Leading up to the 2024 election, Political Climate aims to cut through partisan politics and get straight to the issues.

"Having worked in Congress for over a decade, I know what it's like to negotiate and pass legislation. I'm looking forward to bringing my perspective and knowledge about Washington to the podcast this year," said Emily Domenech, co-host of Political Climate and a senior vice president at Boundary Stone Partners.

About the hosts:

Julia Pyper is vice president of public affairs at GoodLeap, a leading financial technology company focused on accelerating the deployment of sustainable home solutions, where she oversees government relations and policy-related communications. She also advises the nonprofit organization GivePower, which develops clean water and clean energy systems in communities around the world. Julia is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center think tank and host of the Political Climate podcast.

She previously worked with cleantech startup accelerator New Energy Nexus, where she supported the California Sustainable Energy Entrepreneur Development Initiative (CalSEED) grant program. Prior to that, Julia was a senior editor for Wood Mackenzie's Greentech Media, where she covered the global energy transition. Prior to that, she was a staff writer for E&E News. She has conducted several international reporting projects, including in Haiti, Germany, China, and India. Her writing has also been published in HuffPost, Scientific American, and The New York Times.

Brandon Hurlbut is a co-host of Political Climate. He is a co-founder of both Boundary Stone Partners , a climate advisory firm and Overture VC , a climate tech seed investment fund. He also serves as an Operating Partner at NGP 's energy transition growth equity fund. He currently serves on the board directors for Sunrise Movement, Clean Energy for America, and The Solutions Project. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Secretary Steven Chu in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Brandon provided leadership and counsel to the White House and Cabinet Secretaries during high profile initiatives and challenges including deployment of $90 billion in clean energy investments under the Obama Recovery Act, the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan, the Gulf oil spill, and Hurricane Sandy. At the DOE, Brandon served on the investment committee for the department's $38 billion clean energy fund. Before joining the DOE, he was Deputy Director of Cabinet Affairs, serving as President Obama's liaison to the Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, Interior, Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency. He held senior positions on Barack Obama's first presidential campaign and practiced law at Baker & Daniels.

Emily Domenech is a co-host of Political Climate and a senior vice president at Boundary Stone Partners. She previously served as the Senior Policy Advisor to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Mike Johnson, managing energy, science, transportation, agriculture, permitting and climate policy for House Republicans. Prior to her time in House leadership, she was a senior advisor to House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Frank Lucas, held political appointee positions at the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense, and served as the Federal Liaison for the State of Texas. Emily is a U.S. Navy Reserve Officer and co-founder of The Honor Project .

About Boundary Stone Partners:

Boundary Stone Partners is the premier strategic advisory and government affairs firm focused on climate change and the energy transition. BSP's mission is to facilitate engagement between the federal government and its clients, such as energy and climate tech companies, NGOs, investors, and industry coalitions, to reach net zero emissions as quickly as possible. The firm brings deep bipartisan experience in the executive branch, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector to work on public policy design, government affairs and lobbying, stakeholder management, strategic communications, and regulatory and political intelligence.

About Latitude Media:

Latitude Media covers the new frontiers of the energy transition through in-depth B2B news, research, events, and podcasts. We dive deep into the trends and stories that matter most to professionals across the sector, with critical insights that cut through the hype and inform business decisions. Latitude Media helps investors, utilities, energy firms, and startups navigate the next era of the energy transition with rigorous business journalism and industry-leading market analysis.

