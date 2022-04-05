Political communications expert, Leon Emirali, launches reputation consultancy for CEOs, entrepreneurs and HNWIs

Cinto Global pitches its offering at high-profile figures and works across three core practice areas; public image management, stakeholder relations and leadership communications. The consultancy offers an in-house content production studio, as well as 'round the clock' advisory.

Key services include media relations, crisis communications, social media management, speechwriting, stakeholder management and leadership communications. The consultancy also has a training division, offering workshops and advice on personal branding to C-Suite executives.

Emirali has confirmed that the consultancy is working with multiple retained private clients, which include a former FTSE-100 leader, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, charitable foundation founders and government ministers from around the world.

Leon Emirali, CEO of Cinto Global, commented:

"High-profile figures can no longer afford to leave their public image to chance. From Downing Street to Wall Street, Cinto Global brings expertise from the highest levels of politics and business to discreetly shape the reputation and legacy of eminent leaders around the world.

Whether it's investors and government, or employees and the media, our clients have multiple business-critical audiences they must sensitively interact with. We help them successfully navigate today's complex communications landscape in a way that supports them as individuals, as well as the organisations they represent."

Prior to working in Westminster and Whitehall, Emirali co-founded a marketing agency working predominantly with start-ups, and sold his shareholding to make a profitable exit from the business in 2018. He has since become an active investor with holdings in property, major funds and tech companies.

The consultancy is currently hiring for a PR Assistant and Account Manager. Find out more at www.cinto.co.uk/careers.

Contact:

[email protected],

020-39848541

