Political Engagement Platform Countable Drives 36 Million Civic Actions with Leanplum

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, today announced that Countable, the leading civic technology company powering a new wave of political engagement, is using its solution to drive 36 Million civic interactions that have informed citizens and influenced legislative outcomes across the federal, state and local levels.

On issues such as civil rights, the economy, education and immigration, citizens across the political spectrum have strong opinions on a great many issues. However, government complexity and the difficulty of following representatives' actions creates a disconnect between voters and the legislative issues relevant to them indicating that the democratic process is not scaling very well.

To combat this pressing issue, Countable is providing non-partisan, easy-to-understand summaries of legislative activities based on each person's distinctive interests. The platform also enables users to take action by sending their opinions to their representatives.

"Multi-channel engagement is driving a new pattern of consumption for political news: the right message at the right time to the right person," said Paul Stich, chief operating officer at Countable. "Technology has the power to decode government for citizens and improve democracy's ability to scale. We chose Leanplum to drive our mission of empowering our users with the relevant legislative information they care about at the time and in the way that they want."

Sustaining long-term civic engagement requires a consistent and authentic conversation between representatives and their constituents. Leanplum provides the analytics and insight to facilitate this conversation, enabling Countable to calibrate its messages and keep its users coming back to the platform, feeling empowered and making the change they want to see in the world.

Through its powerful analytics and message testing tools, Leanplum streamlined the ways Countable communicates with its users in real time. Countable can create email and push notifications that feel personal to each user at scale. Leanplum's powerful analytics allow Countable to A/B test and optimize messages – whether it's keyword placement, emojis, rich notifications with imagery, time of day, communication channel and beyond.

The average member of Congress represents between 800,000 and 1,000,000 people depending on the size of his or her district, which makes it incredibly difficult to communicate and get an accurate read on the concerns of constituents. Countable utilizes Leanplum technology to better support the democratic process by communicating to millions of individuals on a more personal and actionable level.

"Enabling Countable to send personal, timely and relevant notifications on the issues individuals feel strongly about has enabled users to interact with government in a more meaningful and informed way than was possible before," said Michael Ramsey, chief product officer at Leanplum. "We're proud to provide Countable with the technology toolkit to engage in authentic conversations with users."

Read the case study to learn more.

About Countable

Countable is a civic technology company powering a new wave of political engagement and providing a reliable source for legislation and news. With the core mission of lowering barriers to political entry and increasing civic participation, Countable publishes unbiased information that's made actionable by its suite of digital engagement products.

Together with its enterprise arm, Countable Action, Countable partners with leading brands, media organizations, political campaigns, influencers and organizations to take their civic engagement to the next level. This is accomplished with its digital lawmaker messaging, video messaging and customizable Action Center products, all of which facilitate sustained civic engagement. Learn more about Countable at countable.us or Countable Action by visiting countable.com.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building the customer loyalty that fuels business growth. Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Download the media kit and learn more at www.leanplum.com.

Countable Media Contact

pr@countable.us

Leanplum Media Contact

Nikki Dance

FortyThree, Inc.

Leanplum@43pr.com

831.401.3175

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE Leanplum

Related Links

http://www.leanplum.com

