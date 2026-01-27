POLITICAL OUTSIDER AND COMBAT VETERAN MARCELL STRBICH LEADS CAREER POLITICIAN ROBERT SPRAGUE IN GOP NOMINATION RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Strbich for Ohio campaign released the results of an internal poll conducted between January 20 - January 22, 2026 by co/efficient, a highly-rated polling firm.

Political outsider and combat veteran Marcell Strbich currently leads the race for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State by 8 points, 12% to 4% with 84% still undecided. His lead grows drastically after the primary electorate is informed of each candidate, leading 57% to 10% with 33% undecided.

Testing name ID and favorability, co/efficient found that half of the Republican primary electorate has never heard of Robert Sprague, despite being first elected to political office in 2010. Strbich, who has been a candidate for Secretary of State for 9 months, holds the same name ID rating as Sprague.

Strbich carries a net favorability rating of +7, while Sprague sits at +4.

Strbich said of the poll results, "I am honored that my message of unwavering patriotism, military leadership and service, and uncompromising election integrity is resonating with Republicans across the state. I look forward to the next few months as we continue to offer Republicans and concerned Ohioans alike a viable, mission-focused, solutions-oriented candidate for Secretary of State."

To view the full poll results, click here: https://strbichforohio.com/pollresults

SOURCE Strbich for Ohio