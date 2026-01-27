POLITICAL OUTSIDER AND COMBAT VETERAN MARCELL STRBICH LEADS CAREER POLITICIAN ROBERT SPRAGUE IN GOP NOMINATION RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE

News provided by

Strbich for Ohio

Jan 27, 2026, 14:26 ET

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Strbich for Ohio campaign released the results of an internal poll conducted between January 20 - January 22, 2026 by co/efficient, a highly-rated polling firm.

Political outsider and combat veteran Marcell Strbich currently leads the race for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State by 8 points, 12% to 4% with 84% still undecided. His lead grows drastically after the primary electorate is informed of each candidate, leading 57% to 10% with 33% undecided.

Testing name ID and favorability, co/efficient found that half of the Republican primary electorate has never heard of Robert Sprague, despite being first elected to political office in 2010. Strbich, who has been a candidate for Secretary of State for 9 months, holds the same name ID rating as Sprague.

Strbich carries a net favorability rating of +7, while Sprague sits at +4.

Strbich said of the poll results, "I am honored that my message of unwavering patriotism, military leadership and service, and uncompromising election integrity is resonating with Republicans across the state. I look forward to the next few months as we continue to offer Republicans and concerned Ohioans alike a viable, mission-focused, solutions-oriented candidate for Secretary of State."

To view the full poll results, click here: https://strbichforohio.com/pollresults

SOURCE Strbich for Ohio

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Strbich Surpasses $200K Raised in First Six Weeks of Campaign

Strbich Surpasses $200K Raised in First Six Weeks of Campaign

In a powerful show of momentum and nationwide grassroots support, Marcell Strbich's campaign for Ohio Secretary of State announced today that it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics