Political Risk Yearbook Online 2021: One-Year Subscription, Campus Wide, IP Authenticated Access
Aug 27, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Risk Yearbook Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now online only, the Political Risk Yearbook includes all 100 PRS Country Reports in a convenient online portal, with IP authenticated access included. Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, each report provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered within the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts which can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format for future use.
Delivery Includes:
- One-Year Subscription
- Campus Wide
- IP Authenticated Access
