Politicians Honor Code - Take the Pledge Campaign an Opportunity Lost in New York's 3rd Congressional District

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The special election to fill the seat of disgraced Congressman George Santos was a closely watched race. Television campaign ads flooded the district questioning each candidate's honesty.

"Similar campaigns will play out nationwide throughout the election cycle," said Michael Doorley, founder of the Politicians Honor Code and Take the Pledge Campaign. The campaign is proactively addressing politicians' honesty. The pledge taken by candidates for office and elected representatives is to their constituents and the American people that they will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do, with a carve out for their personal life. It is similar in some respects to codes or concepts of honor at our federal service academies, including West Point, and the Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Academies." Doorley continued, "If the women and men who may one day go to war and die for our country can abide by honor codes, then so too should the people who send them to war." 

Doorley noted, "The pledge is a basic risk management tool. Risk management analyzes the likelihood of a risk occurring, assesses the impact and develops tools to mitigate or eliminate the risk. High likelihood risks with a large impact must command great attention. Gallup's 2023 poll of American's Rating of Honesty and Ethics of Professions questioned how people rate the honesty and ethical standards of people in 23 different fields. Senators ranked 22nd and Members of Congress ranked 23rd, the lowest. Therefore, one might conclude that members of the federal legislative branch are perceived as not having high honesty. This coupled with their First Amendment right to lie, a right all Americans generally have, indicates the possibility of a high likelihood. Not that all are lower on honesty, but according to the poll, people believe they have lower honesty. With respect to impact? Who knows? It could lead to a war or overthrowing our democratically elected government!"  

Doorley explained, "After all the public pleas, petitions and press conferences demanding Santos's resignation for his dishonesty, we should learn a lesson and take action to reduce the risk of one day making the same mistake."

Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Doorley questioned, "If we do not start incorporating risk management safeguards to stop certain candidates and elected representatives from being dishonest and another Santos is elected, are we insane?" He recommended we join the Take the Pledge Campaign and demand candidates and elected representatives take the pledge, and not be viewed as insane. Or contact the campaign, and they will demand it for them. Doorley concluded, "It may not be the answer, but it's a logical step in the right direction. Some politicians have taken the pledge; they all should!"

The Politicians Honor Code Pledge, founded in 2022, is a nationwide, nonpartisan, nonaffiliated, grassroots initiative that proactively addresses politicians' honesty. The Take the Pledge Campaign is the only proactive initiative that demands candidates for office and elected representatives set the ethical "Tone at the Top."  It was sent to members of the 117th and 118th Congresses and hand delivered to 100 district offices, party offices and candidates for president—10,000 miles of travel.

Michael Doorley, CPA, and Harvard University graduate is a financial services senior executive with 35 years of experience who served in CFO, CAO, COO, and board positions. He founded the pledge due to misleading statements about the U.S. national debt and speaks to groups. His national debt articles have appeared in Newsweek, BoardIQ and New York State's The CPA Journal.

