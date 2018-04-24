POLITICO Launches "The Deciders" Series in Partnership with AARP

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- POLITICO, the most robust global newsroom specializing in politics and policy, today announced a partnership with AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older. The new POLITICO Magazine series, entitled "The Deciders," which debuts in June, will focus on issues impacting this group of voters—by exploring who they are, what motivates them, and how they are reshaping the political landscape. From their most deeply held beliefs to their policy and ideological preferences, the series will paint a portrait of the voters who will have the largest impact in November's election.

The new "Deciders" series will integrate original polling focused exclusively on this age group, data analysis, and cutting-edge data visualization tools built by POLITICO's specialized interactive team. It will also feature monthly packages of on-the-ground narrative storytelling and photojournalism from the award-winning POLITICO Magazine in battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio. In addition, POLITICO Playbook authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer will host four events in key states featuring candidates from both parties.

"With just over six months from what is shaping up to be a highly consequential election, we are thrilled to partner with AARP to focus on the voters who will likely determine its outcome," said Patrick Steel, CEO of POLITICO. "No one does politics better than POLITICO and no one does grassroots organizing better than AARP, making this a natural partnership."

"The Deciders series will paint a textured portrait of the voters with a major sway in this year's November midterm elections," said Carrie Budoff Brown, editor of POLITICO. "I'm excited to tell one of the most fascinating stories of the midterm elections across multiple platforms leveraging the depth and talent in the POLITICO newsroom."

"The role of 50+ voters in deciding elections should not be understated – especially with critical issues on the line this year," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP's Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "We are excited to partner with POLITICO to showcase the important role older Americans play in the upcoming election."

About POLITICO

POLITICO is the global authority on politics, policy, and the power surrounding their intersection. We have the most robust news operation and information service in the world specializing in politics and policy, which informs the most influential audience in the world with more insight, edge, focus and authority than any other publication.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. For more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

