Politics and Inclusion Host 3rd Annual Dinner to Celebrate Journalists of Color During White House Correspondents' Weekend

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Politics & Inclusion will host its annual dinner on Friday, April 26 in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the bi-partisan diverse voices in politics and media, both rising stars and established industry leaders. Abby Phillip, Anchor of NewsNight with Abby Phillip on CNN and Lauren Wesley Wilson, CEO of ColorComm Corporation are co-hosts of the Politics & Inclusion Dinner.

In its third year, the dinner held during White House Correspondents' Weekend will bring together 50 journalists of color representing major news networks and traditional print and online media.

"In an increasingly diverse country, journalists of color are covering American government and politics at a time when their voices have never been more needed. Especially in this election year when voters are looking to understand their choices, we need the media to cover politics with empathy, honesty and clarity. I'm proud that Politics and Inclusion is once again creating a space to celebrate the contributions of journalists of color to American Democracy," said Abby Phillip, Anchor of NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

"This year's Politics and Inclusion Dinner is an opportunity to honor inclusivity of journalists of color and their contributions to the media industry. We have established this event as a celebration of those who strengthen the voices of our community and the rising stars in the industry," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, CEO of ColorComm Corporation.

Walmart, Fenton, Pinterest, and Moët Hennessy USA will sponsor the event.

