Politics at the Pump: GasBuddy® Debunks Gas Price Myths for Election 2024

"Get the Facts About Gas Prices" resource center reveals how much the US president actually controls gas prices during an election year

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas prices are always a hot topic, whether as part of a neighborly conversation or on the global stage. As the campaign trail heats up ahead of the presidential election in November, gas prices—and their role in the United States economy—are expected to be a focal point.

To encourage informed discourse, GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, has created a guide that addresses common questions and misconceptions about what factors contribute to gas prices. "Get the Facts About Gas Prices" is available on the GasBuddy Blog and includes information on the role of the US president, local price disparities, seasonal price increases, and more.

"Due to many complex factors—the Ukraine, energy prices, and the pandemic, among others—consumers have seen higher volatility at the pump in recent years," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. "Our goal with this guide is to provide clear, accurate information to help educate the public about what factors influence gas prices at any given time, whether it is an election year or not."

"GasBuddy unlocks a world of savings and insider information for our community," said Bethany Allee, Chief Marketing Officer at PDI Technologies, which acquired GasBuddy in 2021. "By breaking down gas prices, we're helping savvy consumers stay one step ahead and make smarter decisions every time they hit the road or stop at a c-store. It's this kind of opportunity that transforms GasBuddy from a simple app into a lifestyle tool for everyday use. Additional interest and support also benefits the gas stations and convenience stores that are the backbone of our communities and the US economy."

"Get the Facts About Gas Prices" is available on the GasBuddy Blog. For more information and to access 2024 gas prices and real-time fuel price data, download the GasBuddy app at GasBuddy.com/app. For media requesting commentary on gas price trends and analysis, reach out to the GasBuddy team at [email protected].

About GasBuddy®

GasBuddy® is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy's publishing and software businesses enable the world's leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

