Polk Demand Signals by IHS Markit Study Show ShareThis Auto Interest Audiences Reach New Car Buyers

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis, the data company focused on mapping comprehensive global consumer interest insights, today announced results from a proprietary study by IHS Markit that shows ShareThis auto interest audiences performed on average 23 percent higher than the national average for 11 of the top automotive brands.

Polk Demand Signals by IHS Markit were used to measure a number of branded auto interest segments crafted by ShareThis to determine if they have a higher likelihood of purchase against a national benchmark of US light vehicle sales. Within a 90 day measurement period, ShareThis Auto Audience segments reached consumers who were 23 percent more likely to purchase a new vehicle from among the brands measured. Top performing brands include Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Jeep, and Subaru.

While this is the first study of this kind, based on other measurement benchmarks, findings above 10 percent is considered significant. On average, the 11 brands tested more than doubled that measure. This shows the segments include above average numbers of buyers who are truly 'in-market' and ready to purchase.

ShareThis auto interest audiences, which are intended to reach larger audiences, were measured using Polk Demand Signals to analyze new car purchase data over a 90-day lookback window from November 2020 through January 2021. The purchase data for ShareThis auto segments was compared to the national purchase data for each respective brand. The goal was to assess how ShareThis Auto Segments performed to purchase a specific brand of new car vs the national population.

"We're committed to providing our clients with audiences and insights that can drive campaign performance and ultimately business outcomes," said Dana Hayes, Jr., CEO of ShareThis. "ShareThis auto audiences are designed for reaching customers across their car shopping journey and are frequently used for upper-funnel campaigns such as driving awareness, brand or model consideration and we are very pleased to see the audiences validated for likely sales in such a short period of time."

