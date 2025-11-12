Polkadot Capital Group and Blockdaemon Collaborate to Accelerate Institutional Digital Asset Adoption

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polkadot Capital Group , the capital-markets focused division of Polkadot , and Blockdaemon , a leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to enable the institutional investment community with compliant access to opportunities across the blockchain ecosystem and the wider web3 landscape.

Driven by escalating demand, the initiative addresses the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), leveraging the experience of both companies to provide structured frameworks for brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators to explore and better understand digital assets. The venture will roll out comprehensive educational initiatives, including webinars, live events, and programs tailored to the evolving requirements of the capital markets community.

"We were formed to provide clarity and education for institutions, and our partnership with Blockdaemon is a natural fit in this mission," said Dave Sedacca, Lead at Polkadot Capital Group. "We share a common mantra and relentless focus on security and a well-informed end-user which are prerequisites for institutional engagement in web3."

"Blockdaemon's mission to expand access to web3 is furthered through this partnership with Polkadot Capital Group," said Demetrios Skalkotos, Chief DeFi and Protocols Officer at Blockdaemon. "With expert led educational initiatives, we aim to empower institutions with the knowledge and resources they need for meaningful blockchain engagement."

A key focus of the educational content is designed to empower institutions to understand the value proposition of the Polkadot ecosystem and how to securely leverage Blockdaemon's full suite of offerings, including institutional-grade staking solutions and comprehensive reporting APIs.

About Polkadot Capital Group

Created as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, Polkadot Capital Group acts as a conduit between traditional finance (TradFi) and Polkadot. By delivering educational resources, insights, and facilitating ecosystem connections, the group supports critical initiatives - ranging from conceptual frameworks for blockchain-based financial instruments to the exploration of stablecoin-based settlement mechanisms. Brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators can access actionable education and data to enhance their ability to engage confidently with Web3 and digital assets. Polkadot Capital Group is headquartered in the Cayman Islands with its core team based in North America and London.

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is an institutional gateway to Web3, securing over $110B in digital assets for 400+ institutions, including exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, and financial enterprises. Blockdaemon offers institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure spanning nodes, APIs, staking, MPC wallets and vaults. Since 2017, Blockdaemon's globally distributed infrastructure has helped to ensure unrivaled security, compliance, and scalability. For more information visit: www.blockdaemon.com

Media Contacts

Polkadot Capital

Karen Bertoli

[email protected]



Blockdaemon

Hanna Tantoco

[email protected]

SOURCE Polkadot Capital Group