Poll: 73% of U.S. Workers Want DIY HR Tools, Many Small Employers Fall Short

"Today's society has moved from being tech-enabled to tech-dependent, and with that shift has come an expectation for self-sufficiency in the workplace," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "While at work, employees want to interact with tools – and one another – much like they do in their personal lives. That means being given the ability and permission to accomplish simple, common actions such as changing an address, checking a time-off balance, requesting time-off, viewing a paystub, or adjusting a 401(k) balance independently.

"This is good news for HR leaders," Hammond adds. "As employees become increasingly independent, HR will have more time to focus on strategic priorities like employee engagement, winning the war on talent, and ensuring the company is complying with employment laws and other regulatory-related requirements. Additionally, the more actions an employee takes using a cloud-based HR system, the more meaningful data and actionable insights the HR team will have at its fingertips."

The likelihood of an employer offering some level of employee self-service – generally defined as a portal through which workers can access various HR-related information about themselves and take the appropriate actions – strongly correlates with an organization's size, found the Paychex study. Of those business owners polled, more than 65% of those with 20-500 employees empower their employees to complete simple administrative HR tasks via self-service. Conversely, less than half (46%) of respondents with under 20 employees are doing the same.

Regardless of organizational size, employees across the board want access to HR self-service. In fact, 62% of full-time workers in businesses with 50 employees or less agree that they expect any employer today to offer at least some level of HR automation. And, the percentage remains just as high (60%) when asking respondents who work in businesses with 10 employees or less.

According to the research, the top five tasks workers would rather do independently versus contact HR are as follows:

update personal information, manage paid time off (PTO), download/view payroll information, report time worked or clock in/clock out, and view their work schedule.

Additionally, on average, 80% would prefer to accomplish these tasks online via desktop or mobile device rather than submitting a paper form to HR.

"Advances in technology, combined with this demonstrated shift in employee expectations, present a real opportunity for employers operating in the small and mid-sized markets," added Hammond. "Enhancing the employee experience through technology that empowers workers to be self-reliant will reduce the overwhelming HR workload many employers face and help enable such businesses to attract and retain top talent, boost employee engagement, and ultimately grow their business."

For the full results of this Paychex study, At Your Convenience: Employee Self-Service Streamlines HR, Saves Money, Engages Staff, download the Blue Guide at payx.me/employees.

Additionally, for employers considering introducing such technology to their employees, visit Paychex WORX for helpful resources to guide your business throughout the process.

About the Paychex Small Business Survey

The employer portion of the Paychex Small Business Survey was administered by Bredin, a third-party research firm specializing in small and medium-sized businesses. The online survey was conducted between November 17, 2017 and November 23, 2017 and polled 257 principals of U.S. companies with 2-500 employees. Paychex also polled 404 full-time U.S. employees working in organizations with less than 1,000 employees. The survey was conducted online via SurveyMonkey Audience between November 21, 2017 and November 29, 2017.

