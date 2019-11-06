Poll: 78% of Delawareans Believe the State's Court System Should be More Transparent; 74% Believe the State Legislature Should Consider Reforms Put Forth by Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware

78% agree Delaware's court system should be more transparent and open.

needs more judges who understand what it means to struggle financially. 84% agree courts make fairer decisions when the judges are transparent and accountable for their decisions.

"This poll is a complete validation of everything we have been calling for since we launched this campaign," said CPBD Campaign Manager, Chris Coffey. "We have been saying for months now that Delaware's courts need more transparency, more accountability, and more diversity. While those with a vested interest in the status quo of Delaware's beleaguered court system have attacked our movement and ignored our calls for reform, this poll makes clear the people of Delaware believe in our goals. Our message is clearly resonating with the people of this state and as our membership continues to climb, we will only grow louder."

CPBD's platform received strong public support, with 74% of Delawareans agreeing the State Legislature should consider implementing them, including:

76% support for requiring the assignment Chancery Court cases to be done by randomized 'wheel spin,' ensuring judges cannot pick their own cases based on self-interest.

63% support for establishing an independent Office of the Inspector General to review and audit the Chancery Court's decisions.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on CPBD or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

