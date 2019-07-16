Poll: 86% Of Voters Oppose Taxing Employer-Provided Health Insurance

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll, conducted July 12, 2019 by pollster Frank Luntz, highlights 86% of voters oppose taxes on employer-provided health care coverage.

Health care continues to be the No. 1 concern for voters, beating out immigration, climate change, the federal debt, and trade as the top issue. Employers provide access to health care coverage to more than half of all Americans, but this coverage is threatened by the looming 40% "Cadillac Tax" on job-based health care. This new poll finds that 76% of voters want to protect and strengthen the employer-provided coverage that either they, or their family, depend on, rather than eliminating it.

The U.S. House of Representatives has set a Wednesday, July 17 vote on H.R. 748, the bipartisan "Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019," to fully repeal the 40% "Cadillac Tax" on employer-provided health care coverage, led by Reps. Joe Courtney (D-CT) and Mike Kelly (R-PA). This legislation has 367 cosponsors and strong bipartisan support.

"More than 181 million people receive health care coverage from an employer – coverage that they like and want to keep," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "Tomorrow, Congress will have an opportunity to show voters that they will protect this coverage by fully repealing the 'Cadillac Tax,' which is already leading to higher deductibles and increased out-of-pocket costs for working Americans. Health care coverage is not a luxury good, and it shouldn't be taxed that way."

The employer-provided health care system is stable, efficient, affordable, and effective in covering more than half of All Americans. Let's work together to protect what works and keep health care affordable. #DontTaxMyHealthCare

The Alliance to Fight the 40|Don't Tax My Health Care is a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, local governments, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. This coverage is the backbone of our health care system and protects more than 181 million Americans. The Alliance seeks to repeal the 40% "Cadillac Tax" on health benefits and to prevent increased income taxes on workers, families and retirees who rely on employer-provided health coverage. The Alliance is committed to ensuring that employer-provided coverage remains an effective and affordable option for working Americans and their families.

