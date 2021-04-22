Poll: Consumers Support Ethical Fur, Leather, Wool

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during Fashion Revolution's "Fashion Revolution Week," the Natural Fibers Alliance released new polling data showing widespread support for the use of natural fibers, including real fur. Despite a decades-long campaign against fur from a small group of activists, fur receives significant support from the public that can no longer be ignored. This new polling bolsters consistent findings from Gallup that more than half of Americans think wearing fur is "morally acceptable."

Among the poll's findings:

61% of consumers agree or strongly agree that "brands and retailers can responsibly use animal-based materials (such as leather, wool, fur, and silk)."

62% of the public would consider purchasing fur that was certified humane and sustainable, while only 16% would not.

60% believe brands and designers should be allowed to use real fur, while only 12% do not.

Some brands have announced plans to phase out real fur in favor of faux fur. Yet these pledges cut against public sentiment on the use of real fur, as well as societal trends towards sustainability. Synthetic plastic-based textiles such as faux fur are a leading cause of oceanic pollution. Continuation of current production and waste management trends is projected to result in about 12 billion tons of plastic waste in landfills or across natural environments by 2050.

It's not just the oceans facing the brunt of the industry's pollution. Another study conducted by the United Nations in 2019 concludes, "The fashion industry accounts for a staggering 8-10% of global carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined."

"Plastic isn't fashionable in 2021," commented Mike Brown, head of sustainability and communications for the Natural Fibers Alliance. "Responsible designers and retailers should support the public's desire for sustainability by increasing their use of sustainable natural textiles. We look forward to continued conversation with Saks, Macy's and other major retailers and brands who want to learn the facts."

The poll of 1,000 adults was conducted between March 29-31, 2021. The findings are available upon request.

The Natural Fibers Alliance is an environmental justice coalition that represents the interests of wool, leather, fur, and other naturally produced materials. For additional comment or questions, contact Nick Crawford at [email protected].

