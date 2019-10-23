Poll Everywhere cements its enterprise offering by achieving SOC 2 certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poll Everywhere, the world's first mobile phone-based audience response system, today announced it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification is considered the gold standard in data security. Achieving SOC 2 certification required Poll Everywhere to pass an independent third-party audit of its controls and processes to ensure compliance with standards of data security and confidentiality.

Security is just one part of Poll Everywhere's commitment to serving their enterprise clients and marks the culmination of a years-long endeavor to integrate the needs of large organizations into the core of how Poll Everywhere operates.

"We've seen our clients increasingly use live interactivity to drive impact that's felt outside that individual class or training or all-hands meeting. They are polling to increase employee retention, drive learning, and develop robust benchmarking. The data they are collecting are valuable and we take our responsibility to protect it very seriously," says Sam Cauthen, Chief Operating Officer at Poll Everywhere.

Security and protection

Poll Everywhere's SOC 2 certification is just the company's latest in security and compliance efforts. For over a decade, Poll Everywhere has prioritized data protection through practices such as gold standard encryption and secure cloud-based storage.

In addition to SOC 2, Poll Everywhere is also compliant with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Mobile Marketing Association's US Consumer Best Practices for Messaging, and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for secure online credit card payments.

New enterprise control features

As part of data security, larger companies and universities have long sought a way to more easily scale the use of Poll Everywhere throughout their organization, while maintaining control over the questions asked and the data generated. With Poll Everywhere's newly released Team Management, the benefits of live interactivity can extend beyond a single set of trained presenters to benefit the entire organization and protect its bottom line.

The Team Management features allow questions to be created centrally and then shared with presenters throughout the organization. Responses are collected live and the data aggregated for analysis in a way that is secure and appropriately locked down.

"I don't know that I've seen our customers this excited about a new feature before. It is game-changing for how they are able to impact their larger organizations," says COO Sam Cauthen. "Not only can you ask the right questions of your people, but you can do that in every training, every class, and every all-hands. What people are getting out of their meetings is no longer a mystery."

Learn more about Poll Everywhere's security standards and enterprise offering by visiting polleverywhere.com/enterprise.

