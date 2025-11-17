Poll Finds Concerns Among Vascular and Cardiac Specialists About Radiation Exposure

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national poll1 announced today by W. L. Gore & Associates' medical business (Gore) and Egg Medical sheds light on the growing concern for radiation exposure in operating rooms and cath labs across the country.

The findings revealed:

100% of interventional cardiologists, 96% of interventional radiologists, 93% of vascular surgeons, and 71% of cardiac surgeons are concerned about their radiation exposure when performing image-guided procedures.

Nearly 80% of vascular surgeons said they are "extremely or very concerned" about the issue. However, just 27% of vascular surgeons reported using an enhanced or advanced radiation protection device or wearing live dosimetry, while just 13% of vascular surgeons reported wearing double lead.

64% of interventional radiologists and interventional cardiologists said they use an enhanced or advanced radiation protection device, while more interventional cardiologists (60%) reported wearing live dosimetry compared to 36% of interventional radiologists. In addition, nearly 40% of interventional cardiologists reported wearing double lead compared to 12% of interventional radiologists.

Almost half (44%) of interventional radiologists reported limiting radiation exposure by performing fewer procedures.

Less than 30% of all respondents reported feeling "very protected" from radiation exposure.

"These results highlight an urgent need to better protect those who make patient care possible," said Jason Belzer, Americas Commercial Leader for Gore's medical business. "Partnering with Egg Medical allows Gore to bring greater visibility and practical solutions to reduce radiation risk — reinforcing our shared commitment to keeping everyone safe in the operating room and the cath lab."

Gore and Egg Medical are collaborating to increase access and expand deployment of radiation protection solutions, leveraging Gore's extensive clinical reach and Egg Medical's proven expertise in radiation safety innovation.

"This data confirms what we've long understood — interventional physicians are deeply concerned about their radiation exposure and the limitations of traditional protection," said Gavin Philipps, Chief Commercial Officer for Egg Medical. "We're proud to provide a solution with the EggNest™ System that delivers the comprehensive protection they've been asking for, and through our partnership with Gore, we're excited to bring this technology to more clinicians and hospitals even faster."

Gore and Egg Medical will spotlight the need for radiation protection through a simulation experience at the VEITH Symposium, November 18–22, in New York.

Survey Methodology

On November 4-5, 2025, a total of 72 U.S. physicians participated in the double blinded online survey about radiation exposure in their day-to-day work. The physicians represented various specialties including vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists.

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 55 million medical devices implanted over the course of 50 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives. goremedical.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments—from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion. gore.com

About Egg Medical

Egg Medical is a global leader in radiation protection technologies. Headquartered in Minnesota, the company was founded with the goal to reduce the scatter radiation exposure of physicians, surgeons, nurses, technicians and others who use x-ray imaging to perform life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients. More information about Egg Medical is available at https://eggmedical.com.



1 National Survey of Radiation Awareness and Safety Perceptions, conducted by W. L. Gore & Associates and Egg Medical, November 2025.

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. MPD Division