POLL: Suburban Female Voters in Battleground States Demand FDA Take Action to Stop the Flood of Illegal Disposable Vapes

78% of suburban female voters want the FDA to take more aggressive enforcement action against illegal disposable vapes.

The survey was conducted in late September among 1,200 likely suburban female voters across Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. The findings demonstrate a clear demand for stronger enforcement against illegal vape products, particularly those originating from China. The associations are joining forces to amplify the voices of these voters and urge regulatory agencies to take immediate action to address this critical public health and safety issue.

According to the poll, 78% of suburban female voters agree that the FDA should take more aggressive enforcement action against illegal disposable vape products. Furthermore, three-quarters of respondents want the next president to push the FDA to fully utilize the multi-agency taskforce to combat the influx of illegal vapes. These findings underscore a widespread sentiment among suburban women that decisive action is needed to protect communities from unregulated vape products that are often unsafe and circumvent existing laws.

"Women across the nation have spoken clearly: they want these illegal products off the shelves," said VJ Mayor, Executive Director of the Northeast Wholesalers Association. "It's time for regulators to step up enforcement to protect both our youth and legitimate businesses that are following the rules."

The poll also revealed a significant dislike for both Chinese-made vapes and vape shops, with 65% of suburban female voters expressing an unfavorable view of China and 59% holding an unfavorable opinion of vape shops. These attitudes reflect the distrust many voters have towards entities they see as responsible for the continued availability of these harmful products.

"We need a coordinated effort to increase education, enhance enforcement and drive policy that will crack down on illegal Chinese vapes," said Dan Leaman, President of the Michigan Distributors and Vendors Association. "The voices of the women in these communities cannot be ignored—lawmakers and regulators must act swiftly to ensure the safety of our communities."

The Northeast Wholesalers Association, the Michigan Distributors and Vendors Association, and the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors call on the FDA and state legislators to implement regulations including product directories that will ensure only legal, safe products are available in the marketplace. By addressing this issue head-on, the associations hope to curb the availability of illegal products and restore confidence in the industry.

About Northeast Wholesalers Association

The Northeast Wholesalers Association (NEWA) is the regional trade association representing the interests of corporations and individuals involved in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of convenience products.

About Michigan Distributors and Vendors Association

The Michigan Distributors and Vendors Association (MDVA) is a non-profit, statewide business association representing two very significant business segments in the grocery and convenience products industry. MDVA members and associate members employ more than 2,000 individuals with an annual payroll of $150 million and nearly $3 billion in annual sales.

About Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors

The Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors (SAWD), (known to insiders as "the Southern") is a regional trade association representing the interests of corporations and individuals involved in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of convenience products. The 14 states that comprise the region covered by the Southern contain 46% or 66,653 of all c-stores in the country.

SOURCE Northeast Wholesalers Association; Michigan Distributors and Vendors Association; Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors