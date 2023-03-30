Pollard Banknote Celebrates 50 Years! of Maryland Lottery Success

WINNIPEG, MB, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery (or "the Lottery") on the remarkable success of 50 Years!, its 50th anniversary scratch-off ticket and its first at the $50 price point. The milestone game has achieved sales of more than $29 million since its launch on February 20, 2023.

Maryland Lottery's 50 Years! scratch-off ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The game's success is partly attributable to its historic cash prizes and striking design. 50 Years! launched with more than 1.3 million prizes, including three $5 million top prizes—the largest scratch-off prizes the Lottery has ever offered. The 4" x 11" game was designed in-house by Pollard Banknote's Creative Services team and features dazzling artwork that leverages Pollard Banknote's Spectrum Scratch FX® print innovation to its fullest.

The commemorative game is also part of the Lottery's 50th Anniversary Cash Bash second-chance promotion, which offers player loyalty program members one entry for every $50 worth of eligible tickets entered into their accounts. Five drawings will be held over the next several months to award 100 cash prizes, and the promotion culminates in September with a celebratory event at the Maryland State Fair, where one second-chance finalist could win up to $5 million.

"Planning for our 50th anniversary generated great creative energy from our product development and sales teams, and it was the perfect occasion to launch our first $50 ticket," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. "We knew we wanted this ticket to be a standout and serve as a centerpiece of our anniversary celebration, and Pollard Banknote delivered that for us—the artwork captures the excitement we wanted to convey."

Martin added that sales have been exceptional, crediting a pre-launch strategy that emphasized a wide initial distribution and messaging directed to retailers and players. The Lottery also sought input from retailers regarding the pack size for 50 Years!, eventually deciding on 20 tickets per pack.

"It was truly a collaborative effort among our product development and sales staff, our retailers, and Pollard Banknote, and we're thrilled that players have embraced this special game," Martin said.

"As the Maryland Lottery's primary scratch-off ticket supplier since 2006, Pollard Banknote is honored to help the Lottery celebrate its golden anniversary with its first $50 game," said Travis Priest, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our partnership over the years has resulted in a strong and diversified game portfolio, and 50 Years! exemplifies the Lottery's commitment to providing its players with entertaining scratch-off games. The Maryland Lottery's enduring trust in Pollard Banknote is sincerely appreciated, and we offer our best wishes for its continued success."

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and has regulatory oversight of the state's casino and sports wagering programs. Lottery profits support the Maryland General Fund, which provides budgets for a wide range of vital state programs and services, including education and public health and safety initiatives. Since its inception in 1973, the Lottery's profits have contributed more than $18.6 billion to the state, players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes, and the Lottery has paid more than $2.9 billion in retailer commissions to local businesses across Maryland. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery, casinos and sports wagering combined to contribute $1.511 billion to the state.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited