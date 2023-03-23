POLLARD BANKNOTE NAMED ONE OF MANITOBA'S TOP EMPLOYERS IN 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote" or "the Company") (TSX: PBL) is honoured to announce that it has been named one of Manitoba's Top Employers for 2023. This annual competition, organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizes employers with progressive and forward-thinking programs.

This award is a testament to Pollard Banknote's ongoing efforts to foster a safe, healthy, and overall positive working environment for its employees and its continuous commitment to local communities. These efforts are multidimensional and include HR best practices aimed at enhancing the employee experience, boosting morale across the Company, and aiding in the recruitment and retention of top-quality talent. Examples include comprehensive financial and health benefit programs, a focus on inclusion, employee recognition, and organized social activities. Staff are encouraged to actively get involved in the Company through membership in various internal groups such as the Diversity Advisory Committee and the Joint Planning Committee. An indictor of the success of these policies and programs is Pollard Banknote's high retention of talent as evidenced by its large contingent of 25-year club members.

"Pollard Banknote is a proud Winnipeg-based company, and we are thrilled to be included on the list of Manitoba's Top Employers," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Since the early days of the Company, one of the goals has been to be a well-run organization that is a great place to work. Today we have an exceptional team of intelligent, skilled, and knowledgeable people at Pollard Banknote whose dedication and efforts contribute to a positive corporate culture each and every day. It is the entire team that has earned this acclaim."

"Not only is Pollard Banknote a great place to work, it is a great place to build your career as there is a broad range of career and advancement opportunities—beyond what many companies can offer," noted Margaret Proven, Executive Vice President, Human Resources. "We believe in internal mobility, recognizing that we win as a company when we promote from within."

Each year, the Manitoba's Top Employers list, now in its 17th year, is co-published by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and the Winnipeg Free Press. Employers of any size, in the private or public sector, are eligible to apply for this sought-after designation. Applicants are evaluated on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere & social; health, financial & family benefits; vacation & time off; employee communications; performance management; training & skills development; and community involvement.

Pollard Banknote currently employs approximately 850 full- and part-time staff in Manitoba and an additional 1,400 in its operations throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

