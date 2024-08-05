Pollen Music Group Aims to Captivate U.S. Audiences with New Immersive Experience: Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky

San Francisco-based music production company mixes art, data and neuroscience to capture the brain's response to music

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered about the impact music has on your brain? Pollen Music Group, arguably the best-kept creative secret in the Bay Area, has created an immersive experience that visualizes exactly that – and they're aiming to bring this groundbreaking venture to the U.S.

By combining neuroscience, advanced technology, visual artistry, music and sound design, Brainstorms provides attendees with an exploration of how our minds respond to music.

Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky, a collaborative project between Pollen and Richard Wright Music Limited, debuted in June at London's Frameless, the UK's largest, permanent, immersive art experience. The installation featured music by the iconic band Pink Floyd, who endorsed the project, and a unique collaboration with pioneering musician Imogen Heap.

Supported by key technology partners Dolby, AMD, EMOTIV and Supermicro, the experience leads visitors through four projection galleries, each featuring immersive visualizations of the brain's response to music, enveloping guests inside the music in a completely new way.

"Brainstorms is the perfect vehicle for us to integrate our passions and expertise in immersive sound, storytelling, and neuroscience," said JJ Wiesler, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Pollen. "We're excited to show how we can transform brain data into artistically stunning interpretations that can be easily accessed, understood, and appreciated in the U.S. as well."

Against a backdrop of the company's rising prominence in the tech and creative nexus of the Bay Area, along with multiple Emmy, Annie, and MPSE awards, as well as a Peabody, Cannes Lion and Oscar nomination, Brainstorms marks a new milestone for Pollen in the immersive experiences space in the U.S. and abroad.

On the heels of a successful London residency, Pollen is now focusing on bringing Brainstorms to the U.S., seeking partnerships with immersive venues and networking organizations interested in evolving the show for its U.S. debut.

"We're proud to have successfully executed a high-level concept from inception to delivery that was enormously well-received at one of the most prestigious immersive venues in the world," said Richard Warp, Chief Technology Officer at Pollen. "We're excited to partner with visionary venues in the U.S. who can help us realize the full potential of this unique experience."

U.S.-based immersive experience venues interested in hosting Brainstorms in their location can reach out to Pollen directly at [email protected]

ABOUT POLLEN MUSIC GROUP

San Francisco-based Pollen Music Group is a comprehensive music production company. Their multidisciplinary team includes composers, engineers, researchers, data scientists and audiophiles. Pollen focuses on elevating the art and science of immersive sound by partnering with clients ranging from small startups to tech giants Google, Meta, Apple and Dolby. Pollen demonstrates how sound can transform stories, experiences and connections, helping clients integrate superior audio into their products and services.

Pollen's notable creative projects include the Academy Award-nominated short film "Pearl," Netflix series "Lost Ollie," and the modern action hero "Ultraman: Rising." Their innovative work has earned the company numerous prestigious accolades, including multiple Emmy, Annie and MPSE Awards as well as a Peabody, a Cannes Lion and an Oscar nomination, solidifying their reputation as leaders in the field of film scoring and immersive sound.

