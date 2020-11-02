Polling Place Problems: 55.6% Of Voters Say They Have No Way To Know If They Can Vote Safely

FREE GLIMPSE SOCIAL APP CAN EMPOWER THEM ALL TO SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING AT 230K* POLLING PLACES

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On the eve of election day, millions of Americans are trying to make their plan to vote, wondering if their polling place will have adequate PPE, figuring out where their polling place is, wondering how long the lineups will be and asking for time off of work/making childcare arrangements.

According to Glimpse Social founder Jonathan Baldock, many districts in the US are set to see massive lineups, thinly spread resources and generally unpleasant voting experiences for millions of American voters on November 3rd.

Glimpse Social, a free non-partisan mobile app designed to empower Americans to pin-drop exact locations of polling places and provide vital information on COVID safety, line lengths, security and wait times, is working overtime in the final days before the US election to empower Americans to plan out their voting day in the best way possible.

To get a last-minute pulse of the concerns and barriers of American voters before the election, Glimpse Social ran their final Vote 2020 poll to 1000 random Americans.

Key findings of Glimpse Social's final voter survey:

1) Poor communication from polling places:

Americans don't think they have a way to see if polling places are secure before heading out to vote. 55.6% of Americans planning to vote on November 3rd said they "have no way to know if polling places have adequate PPE or how long lineups will be."

2) Americans are resolute to vote:

Nationally, 54.5% of Americans said they "would line up as long as it takes" to vote in this election.

American women (53.5%) are 7% more resolute than men (46.5%) to line up "as long as it takes" to vote.

26.6% of Americans ages 65+ are willing to wait in line for up to 10 hours to vote.

3) Male voters may be less prepared:

Men consistently reported that they do not know where their polling places are.

63.5% of Southern American men don't know where their polling place is vs. only 36.5% of women.

58.0% of Midwestern men don't know the location vs. 42.0% of women.

4) Women are more concerned about polling place safety than men:

Nationally, women (52.9%) are 5.8% more concerned than men (47.1%) that they can't vote safely on November 3rd. Northeastern women are the most concerned about voting safety in the nation. 60.7% of NE women said they don't think they can vote safely vs. 39.3% of men.

"Americans are watching local media and seeing 10-hour long lineups to vote. They are understandably wondering how they can possibly vote safely and painlessly," said Jonathan Baldock, Founder of Glimpse Social.

According to Baldock, the Glimpse Social app offers American voters the best possible view to plan out election day voting. Current information, texts and video from onsite voters at polling places across the country will appear all day on election day.

Glimpse Social is being endorsed by The Time To Vote project and their 1600 corporate members, including Walmart, Google, Patagonia, Bank of America, Kraft Heinz, and Best Buy etc.

* According to the 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) report

SOURCE Glimpse Social