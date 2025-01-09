Pollo AI Launches Consistent Character Video to Maintain Consistency of Characters, Objects, or Scenes in Generated Videos

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI continues to raise the bar in AI video generation with the addition of its latest feature: Consistent Character Video , which can transform still images into high quality AI videos, while maintaining consistency of characters, objects, or scenes throughout every frame.

Users can upload one or up to three images of a subject to the tool – it could be a person's face, for example, or image(s) of an inanimate object, like an appliance or piece of clothing, or image(s) of specific scenes. The AI video generator will then use the image(s) as the reference point(s) when generating its video content, ensuring that the original visuals are accurately and consistently portrayed.

This way, users can make multiple videos while keeping the same consistent subjects. They can make themselves the star of numerous clips, for example, or incorporate real-life items into their video creations. While other elements of the videos may change, the core subjects you choose will always remain consistent.

The uses for this are numerous. Brands, for example, could upload images of their latest products and then make various AI-generated videos featuring those products in a range of settings and scenarios. Or creators could make entire feature-length films by generating multiple short-form AI videos with the same consistent subjects in different scenes.

You could even upload an image of a famous landmark or monument, and instruct the tool to use that throughout your video creations. This makes it so much easier to create sequences or series of videos with the same consistent background, environment, or setting – a feat that many AI video generators have historically struggled with.

It's a huge leap forward for AI video technology. Before the Consistent Character Video Generator, many users had expressed frustration when it came to trying to keep the same characters and subjects in multiple AI-generated videos. But with this new tool, that challenge has been solved.

What's more, the Consistent Character Video Generator is backed up by Pollo AI's advanced algorithms and powerful technology. Thanks to that, it's able to make some of the most visually impressive AI videos, with cinematic levels of quality, fluid motion, realistic physics, and other desirable characteristics.

Plus, just like other AI videos generated with Pollo AI, the user has total control over various aspects, such as the aspect ratio, the length of the video, the resolution, and the camera movement. With this bold new addition, Pollo AI continues to assert itself as one of the leading and most innovative names in the AI video sphere.

