Pollo AI Launches Pollo Agent 2.0 for End-to-End, Publish-Ready AI Videos and Ads

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI today announced the 2.0 update for Pollo Agent, its AI video agent designed to help users turn ideas, references, links, and assets into publish-ready videos and ads through an end-to-end creation process.

The 2.0 update improves video structure, narrative flow, and visual consistency, enabling users to create more cohesive, polished, and publish-ready videos with greater creative control across different content creation scenarios.

The updated Pollo Agent introduces six specialized video creation skills, including Photo to Video Ads, URL to Video Ads, Script to Video Ads, UGC Video Ads, Clone Video Ads, and Story Videos.

These specialized skills help users start with specific content goals rather than a blank prompt, making it easier to create targeted videos through a more streamlined process and with less manual effort.

With Clone Video Ads, Pollo Agent can analyze reference videos, including hooks, pacing, structure, and visual style, then help users create adapted videos and new creative variations.

For product and campaign promotion, URL to Video Ads helps users turn product pages or links into polished ad videos faster. This gives marketers and brands a quicker way to test more creative angles without starting from scratch.

Pollo Agent also supports continuous refinement through conversation. Users can adjust creative direction and improve their videos while maintaining consistency throughout the generation process.

"Pollo Agent is the Codex for AI video creation," said Bill Zhu, CEO of Pollo AI. "Just as Codex helps developers turn ideas into working code, Pollo Agent understands users' goals, coordinates production, and turns ideas into publish-ready videos."

With this update, Pollo AI continues expanding its AI creative platform with advanced models, agents, and multimodal tools for video, image, audio, and avatar generation.

Pollo Agent 2.0 is now available at pollo.ai/agent.

About Pollo AI

Pollo AI is the ultimate AI creative suite for marketers, creators, sellers, and brands. Through Marketing Studio and Creative Studio, it brings together leading AI models, Pollo Agent, and multimodal tools for video, image, audio, and avatar generation, helping teams move faster from idea to publish-ready content.

SOURCE Pollo AI