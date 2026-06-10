Pollo AI Launches Commerce Studio for Sellers: 3 Workflows Streamlining Product Visual Creation

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI today announced the launch of Commerce Studio, a new AI-powered workspace created for sellers, brands, and commerce teams seeking faster, cost-effective ways to produce polished product visuals.

The Studio focuses on three workflows: product showcase video, virtual try-on photo, and AI product shot.

The product showcase video maker transforms a standard product image into a polished showcase clip with motion, close-ups, and presentation-ready scenes designed for ads, product pages, and social promotions.

For fashion brands looking to scale content quickly, the virtual try-on photo makes it easy to place products on realistic AI avatars and produce fresh campaign visuals without repeated shoots.

Meanwhile, the AI product shot generator helps brands generate studio-style and lifestyle product photos with cleaner lighting and more refined composition, making it easier to refresh product creatives at scale.

"Traditional product shooting processes are often slow and expensive," said Bill Zhu, CEO of Pollo AI. "Commerce Studio gives teams a simpler way to create product visuals that are ready for commercial use."

The release further expands Pollo AI's studio lineup. Marketing Studio focuses on AI video ads, Creative Studio supports broader video, image, avatar, and audio creation, and Commerce Studio is purpose-built for product marketing and e-commerce sellers.

Commerce Studio is now available on pollo.ai.

About Pollo AI

Pollo AI is the ultimate AI creative suite for creators, marketers, and sellers. By integrating advanced AI models, agents, and multimodal tools across video, image, audio, and avatar generation, the platform empowers brands and teams to accelerate high-quality content production at scale.

SOURCE Pollo AI