Pollo AI Launches Pollo API with Access to 300+ AI Video and Image Models

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI just launched its unified API platform, Pollo API. It provides access to more than 300 AI video and image models, helping developers add advanced media generation to apps, tools, and production workflows.

Pollo API currently supports many of the leading and cutting-edge video and image model families in the industry, including Veo, Seedance, Kling AI, Sora, GPT Image, Nano Banana, Runway, Hailuo, and others, plus different versions or variants of those models.

Developers can connect once, select the best model for each use case, and avoid maintaining separate provider integrations. This helps product teams launch creative features faster while keeping model selection flexible as new tools become available.

Pollo API supports video and image workflows, including generation, editing, enhancement, and effects. These capabilities help teams bring creative features into products faster across a wide range of use cases.

The platform includes API key access, task-based generation, status polling, logs, webhooks, and developer documentation. Pollo API offers direct USD pricing, giving developers more transparent and predictable costs as they scale.

"Developers often want the freedom to choose the right model for each project without managing multiple integrations," said Bill Zhu, CEO of Pollo AI. "Pollo API was built to make that process simpler and more efficient."

As the newest addition to the Pollo AI ecosystem, Pollo API provides a dedicated developer platform that helps teams evaluate, deploy, and manage AI media models with greater flexibility and stability.

Pollo API is now available at api.pollo.ai.

About Pollo AI

Pollo AI is an AI creative platform for marketers, creators, sellers, brands, and developers. Through Marketing Studio, Commerce Studio, Creative Studio, and Pollo API, it brings together AI models, agents, and multimodal tools for video, image, audio, and avatar generation, as well as developer integrations.

Media Contact:

Nikki Norman

Head of Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Pollo AI