Pollo AI Releases Multi-Model Support, Offering All-in-One Video Generation Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI , an innovative leader in AI-powered video generation, today announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to select from a range of well-known AI video models, making it an all-in-one AI video generation platform.

With the introduction of multi-model support, users can now choose from popular AI video models on Pollo AI, including Kling AI , Hailuo AI , Runway , Vidu AI , Luma AI , and PixVerse. The multi-model support is available on Pollo AI's text to video and image to video generators. These model options enhance the versatility and customization of the Pollo AI platform, empowering creators to experience different technologies to produce their videos.

Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX.AI, the parent company of Pollo AI, expressed her enthusiasm for the new feature, stating, "At Pollo AI, we believe in fostering creativity without limits. By integrating multiple AI models, Pollo AI has become an all-in-one platform enabling our users to explore diverse cutting-edge video generation technologies at one place."

Each model offers distinct customization options that cater to various creative needs, such as output video style, video length, resolution, motion range, aspect ratio, and camera movement. This feature is designed to provide users with the flexibility to bring their visions to life in ways that best suit their projects on Pollo A.

It is seamless and intuitive to access and use the different models offered in this all-in-one AI video generator. After log in to your Pollo AI account, on the UI of the generators, you'll find the option to select from the various available AI models. After choosing your preferred model, you can customize the settings it comes with and start your generation.

"We believe the multi-model support will ultimately enhance their storytelling capabilities," Camille added. "This update is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting creators in their artistic journeys."

This multi-model support feature is now available to all users. For more information about this feature and to start creating with any of the models, visit https://pollo.ai/text-to-video or https://pollo.ai/image-to-video.

