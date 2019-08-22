Pollo Campero Announces Opening of New Restaurant in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero is growing in Maryland! The flavorful chicken chain today announced it is opening a new restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. The restaurant, located at 1350 W. Patrick Street, is scheduled to open its doors on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The Frederick restaurant will be fifth Pollo Campero in the state of Maryland and the third franchise for Latin Flavor Corporation. "When we opened our first Pollo Campero back in 2011, we were drawn to it by the incredible food -- we just couldn't get enough," said Andy Cabral, Latin Flavor Corporation Chief Executive Officer. "Now, we know that being a part of Pollo Campero is like being a part of a family and we can't wait to bring, not only the incredible Campero flavors, but also our love of the brand to Frederick."

And for Latin Flavor Corporation, family is an important part of their business. Led by Cabral, his brother, David, and their mother, Mary Lou, the team currently owns and operates two Pollo Campero restaurants in Virginia. It was the popularity of those restaurants that inspired them to open a Pollo Campero in Frederick.

"We knew with the growing demand, we had to find just the right location," said Cabral. "This new restaurant sits at the heart of Frederick's Golden Mile, which will give us the opportunity to introduce Pollo Campero to both families in Frederick and those traveling through the area."

In all, the new Frederick Pollo Campero will create for the community more than 40 full and part-time jobs. The approximately 3,900 square foot restaurant and patio will feature Pollo Campero's famous flavorful menu, which includes the signature Campero hand-breaded fried and citrus grilled chicken personal and family meals. Also on the menu – Pollo Campero's 100% white meat, crunchy boneless nuggets, Camperitos, which pair perfectly with Pollo Campero's signature dipping sauce, along with Pollo Campero's grilled or extra crunchy sandwiches and salads. And the Pollo Campero experience isn't complete without Campero's chicken empanadas, or its signature sides, which include plantains, yuca fries, Campero rice and beans, corn salad, french fries and coleslaw, along with its ever-popular fresh drinks in flavors such as Horchata, Jamaica and Mango.

"We are excited to be able to grow the Pollo Campero family," said Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director/COO for Campero USA Corp. "Flavor is at the heart of everything we are at Pollo Campero and we can't wait to be able to share our flavorful chicken meals with our new friends in Frederick."

In addition to serving the most flavorful chicken meals in town, Pollo Campero is honored to be able to give back to the communities it serves. Throughout the years, Latin Flavor Corporation has been proud to work with local schools and churches to support children and families in their respective communities. It has also collected donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of Pollo Campero's national initiative to raise funds to help St. Jude fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Pollo Campero's new Frederick restaurant will be open for dine-in, take out, drive-thru or catering from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors in Pollo Campero's hand-breaded, tender, juicy and crunchy traditional fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and never frozen. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

