Pollo Campero Announces Opening of New Restaurant in Marietta, Georgia

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero is spreading its wings in Georgia! The flavorful chicken chain today announced it is opening a new restaurant in Marietta, Georgia. The restaurant, located at 260 Cobb Parkway in Marietta, is scheduled to open its doors on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The Marietta restaurant will be the third Pollo Campero in the metro Atlanta area and the second franchise for Madrid Group, Inc. "We are thrilled to be able to open our second Pollo Campero in the Atlanta area," said Mavel Summers, CEO of Madrid Group, Inc. "We have been a part of the Pollo Campero family for many years and have experienced what an incredible brand it is. From the quality and taste of the food, to the wonderful mix of culture and passion – We can't wait to share it all with our Marietta neighbors."

Madrid Group -- made up of Summers and her husband, Richard Summers -- has long been a part of the Atlanta community. The couple has owned and operated the Pollo Campero on Buford Highway for nearly a decade. It was the popularity of that restaurant that inspired the Summers to open a Pollo Campero in Marietta.

"We have had many loyal guests who drive from Marietta to enjoy their Pollo Campero favorites," said Summers. "We saw there was a growing demand there for Pollo Campero and are very excited for the opportunity to meet that demand."

The new Marietta Pollo Campero, which is approximately 3,400 square feet, will create for the area more than 30 full and part time jobs. It will feature Pollo Campero's world-famous menu, which includes its signature Campero hand-breaded fried and citrus grilled chicken personal and family meals, along with its 100% white meat, crunchy boneless wings, Camperitos, which pair perfectly with Pollo Campero's signature dipping sauce. And no meal is complete without Pollo Campero's signature sides, which include plantains, yuca fries, Campero rice and beans, street corn salad, French fries and coleslaw, and its ever-popular fresh drinks in flavors such as Horchata and Mango.

"Pollo Campero believes in living a life with flavor," said Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director/COO for Campero USA Corp. "We are excited and proud to be able to share Pollo Campero's uniquely flavorful meals with our friends in Marietta and families in and around the Atlanta area."

In addition to serving the most flavorful chicken meals in town, Pollo Campero is also proud to be able to give back to the communities it serves. Throughout the years, Madrid Group has had the pleasure of supporting several local nonprofits, including Sisters by Choice, an organization that supports women diagnosed with breast cancer. It has also collected donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of Pollo Campero's national initiative to raise funds to help St. Jude fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Pollo Campero's new Marietta restaurant is open for dine-in, take out or drive-thru from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors in Pollo Campero's hand-breaded, tender, juicy and crunchy traditional fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and never frozen. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

