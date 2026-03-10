POLLO CAMPERO BRINGS BACK DELUXE CHICKEN SANDWICHES, LAUNCHES MINI CHURROS

Limited-time fan favorites return alongside a sweet new permanent addition

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born restaurant internationally beloved for its famous chicken, is bringing back Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches for a limited time and introducing Mini Churros to its permanent menu.

Returning for the second year, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches come in two varieties, both served on a buttered brioche bun, starting at $7.20:

The Buffalo Slaw Sandwich and The Queso Bacon Sandwich Mini Churros

The Buffalo Slaw Sandwich: Campero's signature fried chicken is tossed in a fiery buffalo sauce, then topped with coleslaw for the perfect balance of heat and crunch.

The Queso Bacon Sandwich: Fried chicken is stacked with crispy bacon strips and doused in velvety green chile queso blanco for a bold finishing touch that takes every bite over the top.

Joining the permanent menu are new Mini Churros, fried to perfection and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served five to an order for just $3, they are delicious as a dessert, snack or afternoon sweet treat. For a limited time beginning March 10, guests can purchase a combo of Mini Churros and a regular drink for $5.

"Our customers spoke, and we listened. Bold flavors are at the heart of everything we do at Pollo Campero, and these new items remind guests why they fell in love with us in the first place," said Pollo Campero R&D Culinary Manager Mark Younggren. "Mini Churros speak to the growing demand for snackable, bite-sized treats that hit the spot, making every visit a little sweeter."

The Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches are available for a limited time while supplies last at participating Pollo Campero U.S. locations through May 12. Mini Churros are available now at participating locations nationwide.

Guests can order in-restaurant, online at us.campero.com or through the Pollo Campero app.

To learn more about Pollo Campero and to find the nearest location, visit us.campero.com.

About CUSA Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers award-winning, tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried and roasted chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to over 150 locations in the U.S. and more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit www.campero.com and follow the flavor on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Juliana Mitchell

817-329-3257

[email protected]

SOURCE Pollo Campero