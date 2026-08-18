POLLO CAMPERO BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE QUESO FOR A LIMITED TIME, EXPANDING LINEUP WITH NEW MENU ITEMS

The Everything Queso menu gives guests more craveable ways to enjoy the brand's signature chicken

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious fried and roasted chicken, is turning up the flavor this fall with the return of its fan-favorite queso, available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The limited-time offering is the star of the new Everything Queso menu that builds on the craveable combination of queso and bacon and gives guests multiple ways to experience the flavor and complement the brand's delicious, tender and juicy chicken:

Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich: Campero Chicken Sandwich topped with rich, velvety queso and crispy bacon bits on a soft, buttered brioche bun

Campero Chicken Sandwich topped with rich, velvety queso and crispy bacon bits on a soft, buttered brioche bun Queso Bacon Yuca Fries or French Fries : Crispy, golden yuca fries or french fries topped with queso and bacon bits

: Crispy, golden yuca fries or french fries topped with queso and bacon bits Side of Queso: Designed for dipping or topping any Campero guest favorites.

"Our guests have been asking for the return of our Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich since the moment it left the menu, so we knew we had to bring it back, and this time in a way that can be enjoyed across our menu," said Karla Patino, vice president of marketing and sales at Pollo Campero. "Our Everything Queso menu is all about layering flavor and creamy texture onto the Campero Chicken Sandwich, french fries and yuca fries, to give guests even more ways to enjoy the menu items they already love."

Queso is available now at participating Pollo Campero locations nationwide, both in-restaurant and via the brand's app and delivery partners.

To learn more about Pollo Campero and to find the nearest location, visit us.campero.com.

About Pollo Campero USA

Pollo Campero, a flagship brand of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI) and national treasure of Guatemala and El Salvador, is famous for its delicious fried and roasted chicken made from family recipes passed down through generations. Since its 1971 founding in Guatemala, the brand has grown from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, serving over 80 million customers annually with its signature flavor and excellent service. Today, Pollo Campero operates more than 350 restaurants across the United States, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador, with more than 150 in the United States. Beyond the kitchen, Pollo Campero is committed to social impact. The Campero Institute has provided educational opportunities to employees for 30 years, while the Gran Rifa Únete a AYUVI has supported children with cancer for over two decades. Pollo Campero has also partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2018, supporting its lifesaving mission for nearly 10 years. For more information, visit us.campero.com.

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SOURCE Pollo Campero