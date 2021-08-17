Pollo Campero Brings Delicious Flavors Together In The New Campero Bowl

Campero Bowls are made with Pollo Campero's signature quality ingredients and include Campero Rice, savory Campero Beans, fresh spring mix, roasted corn and peppers, new pico de gallo, new smashed avocado, feta cheese and a lime wedge, topped off with Campero's famous hand-breaded fried chicken or citrus-marinated grilled boneless chicken breast. Each bowl is crafted to order, ensuring a fresh experience for every guest.

"We think delicious flavors taste better together, and with our new Campero Chicken Bowls, guests have a fresh way to experience Campero," said Pollo Campero USA Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "The bowls offer a flavorful, convenient and portable new meal solution with foods our guests can feel good about eating."

Pollo Campero is celebrating the launch with four Spotify playlists that reflect the unique tastes and remix of amazing flavors of the Campero Bowl by creating a complete sensory experience that engages the eyes, tastebuds and ears:

"High Intensity Tastiness" – for inspiring workouts

"Good Vibes, Good People, Good Flavors" – for mixing with friends

"Desk Lunch Flavor Disco" – for motivation to fuel the day

"Pico de Clásicos" – for classic beats as amazing as Campero's classic flavors

Also this year, Pollo Campero, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in April, introduced two additional, all-new ways for guests to enjoy the flavors of its traditional hand-breaded fried chicken: the new Campero Chicken sandwich, featuring fried (or grilled) chicken with pickles on a brioche bun, and Camperitos — the brand's 100% white-meat nuggets. See complete menu information.

