POLLO CAMPERO DIPS INTO NEW SAUCES WITH THREE BOLD FLAVORS

Campero Sweet & Tangy : a smooth sauce with a syrup-like consistency that balances sweet and sour with a tangy zing

: a smooth sauce with a syrup-like consistency that balances sweet and sour with a tangy zing Campero Spicy & Smoky : a spicier take on classic Campero sauce, featuring a blend of BBQ sauce with smoked chipotle pepper, garlic and cayenne pepper for medium-low heat with a hint of sweetness

: a spicier take on classic Campero sauce, featuring a blend of BBQ sauce with smoked chipotle pepper, garlic and cayenne pepper for medium-low heat with a hint of sweetness Campero Creamy Jalapeno: a creamy, spicy sauce with buttermilk, savory garlic, onion and dill, finishing with a medium kick of jalapeno heat

The three new bold sauce flavors, available through Nov. 15 at all U.S. locations, join the beloved Campero Sauce, of which the brand serves over 42,000 gallons per year, on the menu. The new sauces offer guests the ability to mix and match with favorite menu items for unique food and flavor combinations.

"At Pollo Campero, we pride ourselves on our unique flavors, and these new sauces are a testament to our commitment to flavor innovation," said Pollo Campero Research & Development Culinary Manager Mark Younggren. "We're giving guests the power to customize their Campero experience even further. Whether it's dipping, drizzling or mixing, these sauces are designed to complement and elevate every bite of our menu items."

The new sauces, available at no additional charge to guests, pair perfectly with Pollo Campero's signature menu items including Campero Fried and Grilled Chicken, the Campero Chicken Sandwich, Campero Nuggets, Yuca Fries and Empanadas. Additional sauce options at Pollo Campero include Buffalo, Ranch and BBQ sauce.

Pollo Campero encourages guests to try all three new sauces and share their favorite combinations on social media using the hashtag #CamperoGetsSaucy.

About Pollo Campero

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. The restaurant uses family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala. Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 100 locations in the U.S. and more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

