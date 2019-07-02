Pollo Campero is Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by Offering FREE Delivery all Weekend
Customers Can Have Their Flavorful Chicken Meals Delivered for FREE July 5 - July 7 when ordered via Pollo Campero App or Campero.com
Jul 02, 2019, 13:48 ET
DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Pollo Campero, the restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by offering FREE delivery with no minimum purchase! From July 5 through July 7, 2019, Pollo Campero customers can have their favorite chicken meals delivered straight to their doors for FREE when they order through the Pollo Campero website, us.campero.com, or through Pollo Campero's new mobile app (Download App). Free delivery will be available nationwide at more than 50 participating Pollo Campero locations.
|
WHEN:
|
July 5 - July 7, 2019
|
Restaurant hours vary by market
|
WHERE:
|
Participating Pollo Campero locations
|
NOTE:
|
Visit https://uscampero.olo.com/locations for complete list of participating restaurants and restaurant hours.
|
ABOUT POLLO CAMPERO:
|
Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors to deliver Pollo Campero's three unique recipes: Campero Fried, Citrus-Infused Grilled and Extra Crunchy. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Pollo Campero
