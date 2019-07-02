Pollo Campero is Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by Offering FREE Delivery all Weekend

Pollo Campero, the restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by offering FREE delivery with no minimum purchase! From July 5 through July 7, 2019, Pollo Campero customers can have their favorite chicken meals delivered straight to their doors for FREE when they order through the Pollo Campero website, us.campero.com , or through Pollo Campero's new mobile app ( Download App ). Free delivery will be available nationwide at more than 50 participating Pollo Campero locations.

