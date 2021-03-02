Pollo Campero Joins Chicken Sandwich Wars

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the fast service restaurant known for its flavorful chicken meals, ups the ante in the raging chicken sandwich wars with a buy one, get one free meal deal on its brand-new chicken sandwich from March 3 - 31.

Campero's new chicken sandwich features the brand's unmistakable, hand breaded fried chicken recipe in a sandwich for the first time, prepared on a buttery brioche bun with thick, sweet pickles. A zesty grilled option is available as well.

The buy one, get one free deal is for a Campero Sandwich Meal that includes the sandwich plus a choice of one of Campero's nine fresh sides. Guests can use the deal in-store, online or through Pollo Campero's loyalty app with the code "RealFlavor." (Limit one free meal per transaction per day.)

"For almost 50 years, Campero has been bringing people together to share real flavor, so our new chicken sandwich isn't just part of a fad – it's bursting with flavor from the family recipe that has brought our brand to where we are today," said Campero USA Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "The BOGO deal allows guests to enjoy the new chicken sandwich — fried or grilled — and share the flavor with family or friends."

The new sandwich, available on March 3 at all Pollo Campero locations nationwide, was carefully crafted, going through multiple iterations and rounds of consumer testing before the team was convinced it had created the perfect recipe featuring just the right combination of flavors.

The company encourages people to share their reaction to the new chicken sandwich on social media and tag them @CamperoUSA for a chance to appear on Pollo Campero's social media pages.

‍About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Callie Haddox or Kim Cooper

[email protected] or [email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Pollo Campero

