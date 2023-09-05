Cup design created by St. Jude patients for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero's annual St. Jude cup fundraiser has returned for a third year in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, conveying the restaurant's ongoing support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

POLLO CAMPERO LAUNCHES 3rd ANNUAL LIMITED-EDITION CUP IN SUPPORT OF ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

The collectible cup, featuring artwork by St. Jude patients, will be available at participating Pollo Campero restaurants from Sept. 1 through the end of November or while supplies last. For $5, guests can purchase a cup filled with their choice of fountain soda or agua fresca, and $3 will be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"Our guests really embrace our St. Jude cup fundraiser each year, and we hope this will be the biggest year yet," said Pollo Campero Managing Director and COO Luis Javier Rodas. "We look forward to partnering with our guests to further the inspiring work of St. Jude."

The St. Jude collectible cup continues Pollo Campero's ongoing support of St. Jude Children's Hospital's lifesaving care. Pollo Campero has supported the St. Jude mission for six years and was named Emerging Partner of the Year in 2018. This partnership has helped to raise $260,000 to date.

The Guatemalan-born fast service restaurant will also sponsor other St. Jude initiatives in September, including the 18th annual St. Jude Night of Hope/Noche de Esperanza Gala in Dallas on Sept. 9 and the St. Jude Walk/Run later in the month. The gala, which kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrates the many ways the Hispanic community supports St. Jude and its mission through an event featuring inspirational stories from St. Jude patients and supporters.

About Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers hand-selected, farm-to-restaurant sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Pollo Campero