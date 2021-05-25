Pollo Campero Launches Collectible Cup Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

"With our collectible cup campaign, we hope to raise money and awareness about the incredible work being done by our friends at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Pollo Campero Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "As a restaurant founded on family serving families, we are proud to showcase the patients' art and support St. Jude's mission to provide medical care to children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, regardless of their families' ability to pay."

"Partnerships with brands like Pollo Campero and creative fundraising campaigns like this help make our ongoing mission possible," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The halls throughout St. Jude are filled with patient artwork, and sharing this creative collection is our way of bringing a little bit of St. Jude directly to our supporters. Generous support from Pollo Campero and its customers helps ensure St. Jude can continue leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

This year marks the third year of the Pollo Campero partnership with St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in the United States. In 2019, St. Jude named Pollo Campero Emerging Partner of the Year.

In Guatemala and El Salvador, Pollo Campero has supported the fight against childhood cancer since 2001, raising over US$32 million to date.

About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd or Kim Cooper

[email protected] or [email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Pollo Campero

Related Links

https://us.campero.com/

