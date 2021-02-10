Pollo Campero Launches New Chicken Sandwich

The new fried chicken sandwich offers Pollo Campero's storied fried chicken recipe in a sandwich for the first time. The sandwich was carefully crafted by the Pollo Campero team to balance the unmistakable flavor of its fried chicken with an all-new buttery brioche bun and thick, sweet pickles. For those looking for a lighter option, the brand also offers the sandwich featuring its grilled chicken, prepared with Campero's proprietary seasonings.

"A lot of quick-service restaurants are jumping on the chicken sandwich bandwagon, but at Pollo Campero, we've been experts at making fresh, delicious, flavorful chicken meals since 1971," said Campero USA Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "Our chicken sandwich offers a new way to enjoy our famous fried or grilled chicken recipes for those who are looking for flavorful, juicy perfection on a bun."

The company tested the new sandwich extensively to develop the winning recipe. The Pollo Campero team wanted the sandwich to have a simple build with just the right combination of flavors. They were exhaustive and meticulous with ingredient selection, going through several iterations and many rounds of consumer testing before introducing it nationwide.

"The new sandwich showcases the passion, craft and real flavor Campero is known for," said Valiente.

Available at all U.S. Pollo Campero locations, the new sandwich can be paired with any one of Campero's nine unique sides and fresh drinks.

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

