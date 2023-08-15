Pollo Campero Launches New Mac and Cheese

The Guatemalan-born brand brings its signature bold flavor to the classic dish

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, known for its flavorful chicken meals, has added a bold, creamy new Mac and Cheese to its famous lineup of flavorful sides.

Made with four cheeses and a blend of savory seasonings, the new Mac and Cheese is the perfect complement to Pollo Campero's fried and grilled chicken on the bone, its boneless Camperitos and the popular Campero Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The new side is available with individual and family meals or on its own.

"We tested many recipes to be sure that our new Mac and Cheese delivers on the Pollo Campero bold flavor promise," said Pollo Campero Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director Luis Javier Rodas. "Our team expertly crafted a proprietary, made-from-scratch recipe to create a rich, cheesy delight with a blend of savory seasonings."

The new Mac and Cheese is now available at all Pollo Campero locations in the U.S. For complete menu information and locations, visit www.campero.com.

About Pollo Campero

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers hand-selected, farm-to-restaurant sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

