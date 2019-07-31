Pollo Campero Offering Free Bottomless French Fries!

Pollo Campero is turning Wednesday into fry day! The restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is partnering with McCain Foods to test free bottomless French fries every Wednesday from July 31 st through October 16 th in select Pollo Campero locations. The free McCain SureCrisp Fries are available to Pollo Campero guests who dine in at any participating location. An initial French fry purchase is required to be eligible for the free refills during the duration of the visit.

