Pollo Campero Offering Free Bottomless French Fries!
Campero Teaming Up with McCain Foods to Offer Bottomless Fries Every Wednesday from July 31st through October 16th
Jul 31, 2019, 11:19 ET
DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Pollo Campero is turning Wednesday into fry day! The restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is partnering with McCain Foods to test free bottomless French fries every Wednesday from July 31st through October 16th in select Pollo Campero locations. The free McCain SureCrisp Fries are available to Pollo Campero guests who dine in at any participating location. An initial French fry purchase is required to be eligible for the free refills during the duration of the visit.
|
WHEN:
|
July 31 – October 16, 2019
|
WHERE:
|
Participating Pollo Campero locations
|
NOTE:
|
Visit https://bit.ly/bottomlessfries for complete list of participating restaurants and restaurant hours.
|
Bottomless French fries available for dine-in guests only.
|
Initial purchase of French fries required
|
ABOUT POLLO CAMPERO:
|
Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors to deliver Pollo Campero's three unique recipes: Campero Fried, Citrus-Infused Grilled and Extra Crunchy. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Pollo Campero
Share this article