Pollo Campero's Annual 'Luces Campero' Event Goes Virtual From Guatemala

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season begins, Pollo Campero will stream the broadcast of its famous annual Luces Campero event from Guatemala via Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. CST.

The event, typically held in Guatemala and El Salvador with thousands in attendance, will be on the CamperoUSA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CamperoUSA), which will show the event in five countries, including Honduras, Ecuador and, for the first time, the U.S.

"Our annual Luces Campero event, while a little different this year as so many of our holiday traditions are during the pandemic, will bring a beloved tradition to life in a new way," said Campero USA Managing Director Luis Javier Rodas. "Though it will be virtual, we are happy to bring it to more people this year, including those in the U.S. for the first time, to enjoy music, fireworks and fun to kick off the holiday season."

Luces Campero will offer viewers a 360-degree immersive experience via Facebook Live. The event will kick off with a virtual performance by the Cuban group, Gente de Zona, and end with a festive fireworks show for all to enjoy.

In addition to the event, Pollo Campero locations across the U.S. will be offering $5 off any $25 or more purchase Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 6, with the code "LUCES" via the Pollo Campero app, online and in-store.

About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra-crunchy chicken that is always fresh and hand prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

