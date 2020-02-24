Pollo Tropical Becomes Official Partner Of The Miami HEAT, As Two Iconic Miami Brands Unite In Long-Term Partnership

"Pollo Tropical is proud to partner with the Miami HEAT in our shared love for the city of Miami. We are Miami, so it's a natural fit for us to join forces with an organization that embodies the spirit of this city, just as we do through our authentic flavors and quality food. We're fans of the HEAT just like our guests are and we can't wait to bring everyone in South Florida many exciting events to cheer about for years to come," said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

Pollo Tropical and the Miami HEAT share a common bond – both were founded in Miami 32 years ago and have loyal fans in the community. Now, HEAT fans will have the opportunity to engage with Pollo Tropical in and out of the arena. The partnership includes in-game promotions during every home game, special offers for Pollo Tropical loyalty members and Miami HEAT fans, and activities related to many of the charitable initiatives for which both organizations are known.

"Just like the Miami HEAT, Pollo Tropical was founded in 1988 and has become an unforgettable staple for a generation of South Floridians," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Sales for the Miami HEAT. "We're thrilled to team up and enhance the fan experience in-arena as well as provide South Floridians with memorable activations that will have a positive impact on our community."

Not wasting any time, the partnership kicked off with a celebration last week, as the Miami HEAT treated Pollo Tropical guests in Doral to a surprise lunch on Wednesday, as part of the Miami HEAT's Random Acts of Kindness week. During the event, guests were served by Miami HEAT mascot Burnie, the HEAT Hoop Troop and the Miami HEAT dancers.

About the Miami HEAT

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts over 150 events per year. AmericanAirlines Arena has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, has claimed the #11 spot in the United States, and has placed #22 in the world according to Pollstar's 2018 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and AAArena.com.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

