Pollo Tropical® Is Beyond Excited To Help You Start The New Year With A Resolution You Can Keep - And Eat

Pollo Tropical® is announcing new menu items for those who want a delicious way to eat well this new year. Pollo Tropical is now offering their Vegan Picadillo in a Tropichop® and Wrap. The Vegan Picadillo is made with Beyond Beef®, a 100% plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat®, peppers and onions in a tomato-based sauce.

Back by popular demand, Pollo Tropical is once again offering their Vegan Picadillo in a Tropichop® and Wrap. The Vegan Picadillo is made with Beyond Beef®, a 100% plant-based ground meat made by Beyond Meat®, peppers and onions in a tomato-based sauce. Guests can now create their own Tropichop® by choosing a base like white rice, brown rice, or lettuce, then topping it off with Vegan Picadillo and your choice of toppings. For those craving a wrap, the Vegan Picadillo Wrap has the same delicious Vegan Picadillo, with your choice of white or brown rice, plus Pollo's famous black beans and sweet plantains, all in a tortilla.

Pollo's new Balsamic Tomato Chicken combines the fan-favorite balsamic tomatoes and the brand's signature citrus-marinated grilled chicken breast and is only 180 calories. Pair it with your choice of any regular side for a perfect way to eat right while enjoying your favorites for just $4.99.

The new menu items join the brand's recently-introduced line of Cuban Pressed Sandwiches – including the Original Cuban, the Crispy Chicken Cuban, the Grilled Chicken Cuban, El Clásico and a Pan con Lechón (Mojo Roast Pork). All items are now available in restaurants and online for curbside, in-store pick-up and delivery through the new MyPollo® app.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: FRGI) owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

