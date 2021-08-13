Pollo Tropical® Is Now "The Official Pollo Of The Miami Dolphins", Announcing A Partnership That Caters To Their Hometown Fans

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.

Both Pollo Tropical and the Miami Dolphins have loyal fanbases in the South Florida community and now Dolphins fans will have the opportunity to interact with Pollo Tropical in and out of the stadium. In addition to partnering on local community activations, Pollo will hype up fans at every home game with a new noisemeter and a takeover of Section 305.

"When two homegrown brands like Pollo Tropical and the Miami Dolphins join forces, it gives us the opportunity to bring fans of both brands unique experiences during Dolphins games and all around South Florida. We're excited to bring Dolfans some new things to cheer about and celebrate our community together in a way only we can," said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

"We are thrilled to join Pollo Tropical on an integrated partnership that connects our fanbases in new and exciting ways, " said Steve Mullins, Vice President of Miami Dolphins. "We look forward to working together to provide great experiences at Hard Rock Stadium and throughout the South Florida community."

The partnership is set to kick off at Fins Friday presented by Pollo Tropical on August 27th, where over 3,000 fans will get to see the Miami Dolphins in action on their last day of Training Camp.

About the Miami DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated, and united South Florida community. The organization hosts the largest fundraiser in the NFL with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, raising more than $45 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, has impacted more than 60,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

