Pollo Tropical® Launches New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Platform

True to its commitment to quality, the three crispy sandwiches begin with Pollo's fresh never frozen, no antibiotics ever chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. The all-natural chicken breasts are then lightly battered and brought to crispy perfection before the sandwiches are prepared three ways and lightly pressed, blending the flavors.

"Over the past year, we have introduced new menu items and quality enhancements as part of our Strategic Brand Renewal Plan," said Danny Meisenheimer, President of Pollo Tropical®. "Following the success of our Pollo Bites, we are expanding our crispy chicken platform. Our new line of crispy sandwiches, however, takes us to a whole new level of creativity and raises the bar on what a quality crispy chicken sandwich should be. There is no other like it. Period!"

The new sandwiches include :

Pollo Tropical® Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich

The brand's famous 24-hour citrus marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese, double smoked premium bacon, fresh-sliced tomato, romaine lettuce and topped with the brand's proprietary Chipotle Mayo sauce

Pollo Tropical® Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The brand's famous 24-hour citrus marinated chicken breast with fresh-sliced tomato, romaine lettuce and Pollo Tropical's one-of-a-kind Peppadew® sauce

Pollo Tropical® Crispy Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

The brand's famous 24-hour citrus marinated chicken breast, fresh-sliced tomato and romaine lettuce, topped with Pollo's famous Chipotle Mayo sauce

The new Pollo Tropical® crispy chicken sandwiches join a family of handheld menu items that offer guests one of the widest varieties of flavorful choices, at an incredible value. For location information, to order online or for a complete menu visit www.PolloTropical.com.

Peppadew® is a registered trademark of Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd

About Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., is a quick-service concept known for its fresh, no antibiotics ever chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, corn casserole, and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality, with a focus on flavorful chicken, grilled or crispy. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates more than 140 locations throughout Florida and in the greater metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit Pollo Tropical's website at www.pollotropical.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jack Wolfe, 786-326-6763; jack@impactpublicity.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollo-tropical-launches-new-crispy-chicken-sandwich-platform-300660071.html

SOURCE Pollo Tropical

Related Links

https://www.pollotropical.com

