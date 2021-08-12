Pollock Cohen & Dilendorf Law Firms Seek Additional Victims to Lead a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase

Coinbase IPO Class Action Tweet this

In the IPO's Offering Materials, Coinbase bragged that it had enough cash on hand to operate for at least a year. But only one month after the offering, Coinbase announced it planned to take on $1.25 billion in debt. And in the IPO, Coinbase touted itself as a "safe, trusted, and easy-to-use platform" that could supposedly meet "real time, and 24/7/365 demands of crypto asset markets." But barely a month had passed when Coinbase revealed that it suffered from "delays … due to network congestion," which prevented people from withdrawing their coins when they wanted.

Then, on July 22, 2021, a proposed class action lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California (Case No. 3:21-cv-05634). It alleges that Coinbase mislead the public in the IPO for not disclosing that it actually needed a significant injection of cash to operate and that its platform was increasingly susceptible to service disruptions.

Investors who (1) purchased COIN stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's IPO, and (2) who are interested in applying to be lead plaintiff in order to effectively lead the litigation and maximize class recovery, are encouraged to contact Pollock Cohen and Dilendorf Law. The law firms may be able to recover your losses without you paying anything out of pocket.

If you believe you would be an excellent representative to lead the class, please visit www.coinbaseipoclassaction.com or email [email protected].

Your ability to recover as a member of the class is not affected by your decision not to seek lead-plaintiff status.

Contact:

Raphael Janove, Esq.

[email protected]

215-667-8607

SOURCE Pollock Cohen LLP

Related Links

https://www.pollockcohen.com

