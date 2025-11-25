Polly Plumbing Announces Official Launch in Tarrant County With a Neighbor-First Mission and a Promise of Better Home Service

KELLER, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly Plumbing, a female founded, family operated Keller Plumbing company headquartered off of Keller Pkwy, has announced its official launch serving homeowners and local businesses across Tarrant Count and the south side of Denton County. The company was built to solve the frustrations many Texans have faced with home service providers and to deliver what the founders describe as a simpler, clearer, more respectful plumbing experience.

Located at 1762 Keller Pkwy Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248, Polly Plumbing already serves Keller, Southlake, Colleyville, Trophy Club, Westlake, Roanoke, NRH, Arlington, Fort Worth, Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Argyle. Services include plumbing , drain care , leak detection and repair, water heaters , gas line repair, and whole home water filtration .

A Company Built From Two Decades of Homeownership Experience

Co-founders Polly Brady, CEO, and Haven Brady, President, developed the business model after nearly 20 years of dealing with contractors as homeowners, landlords, and parents.

"We built Polly Plumbing for people who expect more. We know what it feels like to take a day off work, to trust a stranger in your home, and to hope the price doesn't change once the job starts. After years of disappointing experiences, we decided to create the company we wished existed. It spawned with centering the service around the female decision maker of the home offering clear communication, respectful service, upfront pricing, and the kind of care we want for our own family. It's now grown to be appreciated by all in the home," shares Polly Brady, CEO.

Putting Homeowners Back in Control

Polly Plumbing's model focuses on what the founders describe as the three values missing in most plumbing experiences:

Clear diagnosis



Upfront options and pricing



No surprise adjustments or add-ons once approved



This approach is meant to remove the pressure, confusion, and guesswork many Texans report experiencing with home service companies.

"Every homeowner deserves clear answers. You should know the root cause, options to fix, and the price. No shifting numbers and no new line items later. Our job is to be the easiest plumbing company you will ever work with. We also take your home and your safety seriously. We vet close to one hundred plumbers to hire one so that the person in your home is skilled, kind, and trustworthy. We are full service and we do not leave you with extra to-do's. When a repair calls for drywall, patching, texture, flooring, or other follow up work, our network of local partners can complete that for you so the whole job is taken care of," shares Haven Brady, President.

Built for Tarrant County Homes

Tarrant County homeowners experience unique plumbing challenges due to hard water, aging infrastructure in certain neighborhoods, and soil movement that can affect slab foundations. According to public water data, North Texas water hardness commonly ranges between 140–180 mg/L, which can impact plumbing systems, fixtures, and water-using appliances.

Additionally, engineering sources note that North Texas clay soils expand and contract significantly with seasonal moisture changes, creating stress on plumbing lines under slab-built homes.

Polly Plumbing's services are intentionally designed around these issues, pairing modern leak detection with education-first service.

A Neighborly Brand With Deep Local Roots

The company is already involved in Keller and Carroll ISD's and surrounding school communities with participation in Celebrating Southlake and the Trophy Club Fall Festival. Polly Plumbing's mascot, Polly the Parrot, has become a recognizable symbol in local neighborhoods and will appear at events for free family photo keepsakes.

"We also welcomed Texas native, Gary Staggs as our General Manager. He is an Army veteran with thirty years of plumbing experience and a strong background in leadership. He brings a player coach mindset to our team. His focus is to uphold our service model standards and guide our plumbers as they care for our community one household at a time," shares Polly Brady, CEO.

The founders say their goal is to be a trusted household name because of consistency in their delivery: showing up on time, being easy to work with, fair pricing for premium service, and leaving homes cleaner than they were found.

The Polly Promise

Polly Plumbing introduced the Polly Promise to set clear expectations for customers:

They never miss your call

Respect your time and home

Provide options not pressure

No complicated jargon

Give upfront pricing

Do the work right the first time

This promise is grounded in building long-term relationships with customers, property managers, home service partners, and general contractors.

Looking Ahead

Polly Plumbing plans to expand community education efforts, including upcoming releases on topics such as leak detection, foundation-related plumbing issues, and water quality challenges across Tarrant County.

Residents are encouraged to save the company's contact information in their phones to be prepared when the unplanned happens.

About Polly Plumbing

Polly Plumbing is a female owned and family operated plumbing company based in Keller, Texas. The company was created with the female decision maker in mind and is appreciated by all households who want clear answers, upfront pricing, and a licensed team they can trust inside their home. Polly Plumbing focuses on clarity, respect, and a calm customer experience that many homeowners feel is missing in the industry. The company provides plumbing, drain, leak detection, gas, and whole home water filtration services across Tarrant County. Polly Plumbing hires with care, trains with intention, and supports the community through school sponsorships and local events. Polly Plumbing, for people who expect more.

Service: 817-776-0007

Website: www.pollyplumbing.com

Careers at Polly Plumbing: https://pollyplumbing.com/careers/

RMP-42199

