PollyEx Announces Integration With Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PollyEx , Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for the mortgage industry, announced that its Loan Trading Exchange is now integrated with Ellie Mae's Encompass® Digital Lending Platform, through Ellie Mae's Encompass Partner Connect™ API technology. The integration allows lenders to share data between PollyEx's Loan Trading Exchange and Encompass, maximizing efficiency during the loan sale process.

PollyEx's cloud-based platform seamlessly connects buyers and sellers of mortgage loans, increasing liquidity and automating capital markets functions. The bi-directional API integration enables mortgage lenders to effortlessly share their "for sale" pipeline from Encompass and, in turn, receive loan-level pricing and other settlement data upon loan commitment.

Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

"PollyEx is thrilled to partner with Ellie Mae on our next-generation loan trading platform," said PollyEx Founder and CEO, Adam Carmel. "Remarkably, loan trading is often conducted via phone, email and spreadsheets. With our secure, seamless integration with Encompass, PollyEx is powering the mortgage loan sales process with innovative technology designed by our team of mortgage industry professionals. We look forward to a long, successful partnership with Ellie Mae."

"We're excited to partner with PollyEx and expand the power of the Encompass Digital Lending Platform," said Parvesh Sahi, SVP of Business Development, Ellie Mae. "Ellie Mae is always looking at ways to digitize the entire loan process from consumer engagement to delivery. The seamless integration of PollyEx's innovative Nexus Exchange with Encompass will allow our customers to further realize process efficiencies and cost savings from origination through sales execution, furthering the promise of a complete and true digital mortgage."

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About PollyEx, Inc.

PollyEx was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage and technology experts to transform the loan trading process for buyers and sellers. PollyEx's next-generation technology powers the mortgage industry's first spot market loan trading exchange. The PollyEx loan trading exchange facilitates the loan sale transaction for mortgage lenders, delivering a true best-execution trade and providing advanced settlement data analytics. PollyEx is based in San Francisco, California. More information is available at https:// www.pollyex.com

