POLN8 Partners with Benzinga Events to Release the 2023 Cannabis Payments Report

Leading payment and loyalty technology company shares data and insights at the 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

OCOEE, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POLN8 , the all-inclusive loyalty technology company offering robust and intelligent solutions for businesses large and small powered by 420Financial , has partnered with Benzinga to compile the 2023 Cannabis Payments Report .

The report was released today following the 2023 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., after inviting 5,000 cannabis industry business owners and professionals to provide feedback on their top payment types and experience accepting them.

"As cannabis commerce continues to evolve, so too do payment options for businesses and consumers alike," the report states. "We found it crucial to gather information around payment type acceptance and interest levels with each method."

Tom Epstein, CEO of Stein House Holdings, the parent company of POLN8 and 420Financial, also shared findings from the report while moderating one of the conference's panels, "The Future is Cashless: How Cannabis Businesses Can Adapt to the Next Payments Frontier."

POLN8 helps build customer retention and implement referral features to grow their customer base in areas where loyalty and rewards programs are permitted for dispensaries. The POLN8 platform accepts a wide variety of payment types - from ACH transfer, debit and crypto payments to POLN8's very own Private Label card for Cannabis businesses. Plus, customers can load money into their virtual wallet directly through the POLN8 app.

"As the cannabis industry continues to grow, it's more important than ever to help make business models and payment processes as streamlined and sustainable as possible," said Tom.

To access and download the free 2023 Cannabis Payments Report, please visit https://www.poln8-420.com/2023-cannabis-payments-report .

ABOUT POLN8

Originally the FPN Loyalty program for 15 years, the POLN8 platform was spun off as its own entity to more deeply reimagine what loyalty should be. POLN8 not only rewards consumers for their patronage at our clients' locations, through unique automated posts and features, we've helped clients gain 17% higher average tickets and 50% higher frequency of visits. POLN8 has also rewarded our clients' customers by turning them into real promoters and influencers of brands, boosting customer acquisition like never before. POLN8 is currently being used in thousands of locations worldwide by over 32 million consumers.

ABOUT BENZINGA

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, futures and options, Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

MEDIA CONTACT

POLN8

[email protected]

SOURCE POLN8